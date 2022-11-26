Enjoy exclusive Christmas-themed subscriber experience with The Refectory

The Refectory offers SPH subscribers a chance to experience a Christmas gingerbread man cookie baking workshop on Dec 10.

Twelve lucky subscribers will each win a pair of tickets to the workshop. Each pair is worth $124.

The workshop will feature baking and decorating your own Christmas gingerbread man cookies, as well as a buffet-style high tea. The buffet features a spread of treats like mini chicken pies, hot dogs, desserts, tea and coffee.

Conceived as a community concept, The Refectory is a multi-label food hub that consists of a dining hall, two restaurants and a studio kitchen.

The Christmas-themed workshop will take place at Glean & Co, a bistro-style cafe under The Refectory label.

Winners of this giveaway can also enjoy a complimentary $50 dining voucher at BRDL Restaurant, with a minimum spend of $150 on the workshop day.

To take part, visit https://subrewards.sph.com.sg/gingerbreadmancookie and submit your entry by Nov 30.

Additionally, BRDL Restaurant and Bar is offering the first 100 SPH subscribers who dine in $50 off, with a minimum spend of $150 between now and Dec 31, 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

To enjoy the promo, enter “SPH REWARDS” in the message box when placing a reservation at https://subrewards.sph.com.sg/brdlrestaurant or call 8282-0351. When dining in, ensure to quote the promo code to the restaurant staff.

