Enhanced vaccination subsidies for eligible S'porean kids, adults

From November, eligible Singaporean children under the age of 18 will receive free vaccinations for diseases such as influenza and chickenpox as part of enhanced subsidies for nationally recommended vaccines, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

These vaccines will come under the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule (NCIS) and National Adult Immunisation Schedule (Nais), which will be administered at all Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) general practitioner (GP) clinics and polyclinics from Nov 1.

The subsidies are part of efforts to "better protect Singaporeans from vaccine-preventable diseases and to reduce the risk of outbreaks in the community", said MOH.

Two types of varicella-containing vaccines, to prevent chickenpox, will be added to the NCIS, as well as influenza vaccines for children at high risk of developing influenza-related complications.

In addition, a pneumococcal 23-valent polysaccharide vaccine will be included to protect children with chronic or rare medical conditions who are at risk of developing severe pneumococcal disease.

All eligible Singaporean children will also receive full subsidies for seven childhood development screenings at polyclinics and Chas GP clinics so they can receive their developmental assessments together with their childhood immunisations from their family doctors.

Singaporean adults will also be able to benefit from higher subsidies of between $35 and $125 for nationally recommended vaccines listed on the subsidised vaccine list, which is administered at Chas GP clinics, said MOH.

For instance, after government subsidies, eligible Pioneer Generation card holders will have their payments capped at between $9 and $16 per vaccination dose.

Eligible Merdeka Generation and Chas Blue and Orange card holders will see a payment cap of between $18 and $31 per vaccination dose.

All other eligible Singaporeans will have payments capped at between $35 and $63 per vaccination dose.

At polyclinics, adult Singaporeans will receive up to 75 per cent subsidies for Nais vaccinations. Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors will receive an additional 50 per cent and 25 per cent subsidy on their subsidised vaccination bills respectively, said the ministry.

It added that only selected vaccine brands listed under the subsidised vaccine list will be eligible for vaccination subsides, though MOH will review the listings periodically.