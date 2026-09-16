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Enhanced SG Arrival Card to be available on MyICA app from Sept 30

Travellers should update their MyICA app before making SG Arrival Card submissions from Sept 30 onwards.

SINGAPORE – Travellers entering Singapore from Sept 30 will be able to complete the enhanced Singapore Arrival Card via Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) mobile app, the authority said on Sept 16.

The enhanced arrival card, which adds new languages and allows travellers to scan their passports for the required details, is currently available only on ICA’s website.

In a Facebook post on Sept 16, the authority said that travellers should update their MyICA app before submitting their arrival cards from Sept 30 onwards.

This also applies to travellers who use the app to generate QR codes for immigration clearance at land checkpoints , ICA said.

The arrival card is a mandatory health declaration that all travellers must submit before arriving in Singapore. This includes Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, but excludes those who are transiting without seeking immigration clearance, and residents who are travelling through the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas.

Introduced in August, the enhanced arrival card is available in seven more languages - Bahasa Indonesia, Dutch, Arabic, Spanish, Russian, Filipino and Italian - with a total of 19.

Also, the autofilling of information by passport scanning is now available to Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, on top of the current Singpass information retrieval.

This feature was previously available only to foreigners.