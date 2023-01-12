Enhanced security measures rolled out at CNY bazaar in Chinatown

SINGAPORE – Enhanced security measures have been rolled out in anticipation of large crowds thronging Chinatown for the Chinese New Year bazaar, which is held from Jan 1 to Jan 21, the eve of Chinese New Year.

The police said on Thursday that diversions to access the bazaar may be implemented for crowd safety. If crowd safety thresholds are reached, specific areas will be locked down.

Members of the public are advised to be patient and to follow the instructions of officers. They should not attempt to force their way into crowded or closed-off areas.

Those intending to visit Chinatown between Jan 13 and Jan 15, and on Jan 20 and 21, can also view in real time how crowded the area is on the Crowd@Chinatown map. Users will be able to access the online map, found at https://str.sg/wFgG, from 6pm on those dates.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed for anti-crime and crowd management in Chinatown.

Temple Street will be closed to vehicular traffic for the bazaar during the following periods:

- Mondays to Thursdays, from 3pm to 11pm

- Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 12pm to 12am

- Jan 21 (Chinese New Year Eve), from 10am to 2am the following day

During these times, access will be granted only to police and emergency vehicles. Auxiliary police officers will be deployed to assist and direct motorists. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, and vehicles found parking and causing obstruction will be towed away.

As the Chinatown MRT station, which is on the North East Line and Downtown Line, is expected to be crowded, commuters are advised to consider using the Maxwell MRT station – as the nearest alternative – on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

The police also advised members of the public to safeguard their belongings and be vigilant against molesters and pickpockets due to the large crowds.

They should look after their belongings at all times, be cautious when approached by strangers who try to get very close to them, and avoid carrying large amounts of cash or wearing excessive jewellery.

Anyone with information on suspicious people or activities can contact the Internal Security Department on 1800-2626-473 or the police on 999, send an SMS to 71999, or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

Members of the public can also download the SGSecure App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to provide information to the authorities.