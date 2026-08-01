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The National Day Parade, which will be held at the National Stadium on Aug 9, has been declared as an enhanced security special event.

SINGAPORE – The National Day Parade, which will be held at the National Stadium on Aug 9, has been declared an enhanced security special event, which means there will be strict security measures in place around the venue .

In a statement on Aug 1, the police said the area around the National Stadium in Kallang has been designated a special event area, with a special zone demarcated within it where enhanced security checks will be conducted.

Checks will be conducted on all people and vehicles entering or within this zone, and the police will have the authority to refuse entry to or remove individuals from the zone, they said.

The enhanced measures will take effect for the whole of Aug 9 .

As part of security checks prior to entering the National Stadium, attendees will be required to temporarily remove any masks or face coverings.

Signs will be placed along the queue leading up to the security check stations to inform members of the public of this requirement, and officers on site will also help to inform members of the public, said the police.

Those who are uncomfortable with removing their masks or face coverings in the public area may request to do so in a private room, where security checks can be carried out away from public view.

The police said it is an offence to bring prohibited items such as weapons, flammable materials, aerosol paint containers and unmanned aircraft, including drones, into a special event area, adding that members of the public will be subject to security checks.

On the list of banned objects is also anything that contains references meant to publicise a cause or “demonstrate support for or opposition to the views or actions of any person, group or government”. Objects include banners, flags, placards and umbrellas, said the police.

Anyone found in possession of such items may be arrested and face a fine of up to $20,000, up to 12 months’ jail, or both. The items will also be seized.

The flying of unmanned aircraft is strictly prohibited within the special event area. Offenders may be prosecuted, even if the drone is flown outside the designated area, but in a way that disrupts, interferes with or delays the conduct of NDP 2026.

If found guilty, offenders may be fined up to $20,000 or jailed for up to 12 months, or both. The unmanned aircraft will also be seized.

The police said they seek the public’s cooperation in complying with all orders issued by their officers for NDP 2026.

They added: “Those who engage in activities that compromise safety and security within the special event area or the special zone will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.”