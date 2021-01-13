26 ill, including 5 in hospital, after eating food from Eng’s Heritage at Northpoint City

SINGAPORE - Eng's Heritage at Northpoint City had its licence suspended from Wednesday (Jan 13) following a gastroenteritis incident in January.

Twenty-six people were reported to have suffered gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared by the restaurant between Jan 7 and Jan 9, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The statement said five people are currently hospitalised and are in stable condition, with one additional case discharged.

Eng's Heritage is a wonton noodle restaurant which also serves Teochew-style ngoh hiang and buns.

Gastroenteritis can lead to diarrhoea or vomiting, and is caused by viruses, bacteria or bacterial toxins.

"All food handlers working in the suspended premises are required to re-attend and pass the basic food hygiene course, before they can resume work as food handlers," said MOH and SFA.

The authorities added that the appointed food hygiene officers working at the suspended premises are also required to re-attend and pass the food hygiene officer course before they can resume work.

Eng's Heritage is also required to clean and sanitise its premises, including equipment and utensils.

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, adding that it will not hesitate to take action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.