Engineering student gets 3D-printed finger after bike accident

SINGAPORE – Two inventions tapping 3D printing are helping Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) patients – who have lost their fingers or part of their skulls – in their recovery journey.

One beneficiary is final-year polytechnic student Russel Ko who was riding pillion on his friend’s motorbike in October 2022, when it hit a car.

Mr Ko’s right hand was caught in the motorbike’s wheel and his ring finger and pinky were severed.

“At first, I didn’t know my fingers were missing and I still stood up. It was only when I felt my hand was numb and I looked down (that I realised my fingers were missing),” Mr Ko, 21, recounted.

“The shock really hit me and I just fell, lay down on the road and cried for help.”

His friend retrieved the fingers but doctors at TTSH were able to save and reattach only his ring finger.

Fortunately, Mr Ko was eligible for a TTSH pilot study for 3D-printed functional finger prosthesis, which was part of a media showcase of the the hospital’s Medical 3D Printing Centre capabilities on Thursday.

Dr Bernice Heng, associate consultant at TTSH’s hand and reconstructive microsurgery department, said the hospital sees about 20 to 30 cases of amputated fingers a year, a result of industrial and road traffic accidents.

According to media reports, 46 workers lost their hands or fingers in amputation accidents in 2020, mainly due to the unsafe use of machinery.

Dr Heng said, typically, patients would be offered a cosmetic finger prosthesis which looks real but is not functional. But the 3D-printed option with movable joints, made in the Medical 3D Printing Centre, would be able to return close to normal function to the patients.

It costs about $500, compared to $1,000 or so for the cosmetic prosthesis.

Previously, Dr Heng was aware only of cosmetic fingers or myoelectric prostheses that use muscle activity to power movement. Patients were not keen to wear these larger-sized prostheses.

“But this 3D-printed finger prosthesis is lightweight and functional, and patients take to them better,” she added.

Mr Ko is now waiting for his prosthesis as the team are refining it for length and comfort. “I’m definitely looking forward to receiving my pinky. There are some difficulties in daily activities like opening a bottle cap, or carrying heavy stuff. As an engineering student, I also have to use some tools to do work. Without the pinky, my hand is less stable.”