Engineering firm told to stop work after crane topples at Universal Studios Singapore

SINGAPORE - An engineering firm has been told to stop work after a crane toppled in the midst of demolition works at Universal Studios Singapore on Dec 3 afternoon.

The crane operator, who climbed out of the vehicle’s cabin, sustained minor injuries to his face and was given first aid treatment, a Ministry of Manpower spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman said the workplace accident occurred at about 3.40pm.

The crawler crane toppled as it was hoisting a steel structure that was part of an artificial tree that was being demolished.

MOM instructed China Jingye Engineering to cease all lifting operations and demolition activities. The company is working with MOM to recover the crane safely.

A Resorts World spokesman said on Saturday: “The safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority.

“We are thoroughly reviewing the event, cooperating closely with the authorities and have stopped the contractor in possession of the site from any further site work while this review takes place.”

There have been 42 work-related deaths in 2022, the highest in four years. There were 37 work-related deaths in 2021, 30 in 2020, and 39 in 2019.

Minor workplace injuries rose from 5,327 in the second quarter to 5,495 in the third quarter of 2022.

ST reported on Dec 1 that nine workers died in the third quarter of 2022. Five of these work-related deaths were due to vehicle-related accidents, a concern that has been flagged by the authorities before.

The Workplace Safety and Health Council said MOM is in the midst of a three-month enforcement operation focused on vehicle safety at higher-risk firms in the manufacturing, construction, and transport and storage sectors.