Engineering firm fined $48k for damaging key Newater pipe: PUB

SINGAPORE - An engineering consultancy firm was fined $48,000 on Jan 21 for damaging one of Singapore's largest Newater pipes.

In a statement on Wednesday (Feb 5), national water agency PUB said that Ryobi Geotechnique had damaged the water main that supplies Newater from the Changi Newater factories to the western parts of Singapore on Dec 26, 2018 when it carried out ground boring works for the Thomson-East Coast Line tunnels along Sungei Bedok.

The company damaged a 2,200mm-diameter water main, resulting in significant water loss of over 4.3 million litres, which is enough to fill almost two Olympic-sized swimming pools, PUB said.

The company was charged under the Public Utilities Act.

PUB said that a huge round crack of about 100mm in length was found on the damaged water main, and deep excavation works were carried out over two days to locate and repair the leakage.

The agency said that Ryobi Geotechnique did not determine the exact alignment and depth of the water main and did not consult PUB on the location of the water main when it could not locate it. Instead, the company proceeded with drilling works.

Ryobi Geotechnique drilled to a depth of 3.6m when it encountered obstruction and water flowing out onto the ground.

The company also did not obtain approval from PUB before carrying out works near water mains or take reasonable precautions to minimise the risk of damage to the water main.

In its statement, PUB said it takes a serious view of water wastage that could be prevented if due diligence had been exercised.

"Contractors should always refer to PUB's advisory on the prevention of damage to water pipe infrastructure before carrying out any construction works," it said.

For damaging a PUB water main or connecting pipe with a diameter of 300mm or more, offenders can be fined up to $200,000, jailed for three years, or both.

Those who carry out works within the vicinity of water mains without an approved plan from PUB can be fined up to $10,000.

The Straits Times has contacted Ryobi Geotechnique for comments.