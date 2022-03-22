Engineer cousins help RSAF team clinch award in combat exercise in US

As air force engineers deployed in a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) detachment in the United States, Military Expert 2 Ngim Guo Xiong and ME2 Ngim Wei Long work together daily to ensure the RSAF's fighter jets are combat-ready.

Their relationship is not just professional - they are cousins who happened to be deployed in RSAF's Peace Carvin (PC) II detachment at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

They said their kinship has contributed to their teamwork, both in their daily work and at a recent multilateral air combat exercise hosted by the United States Air Force (USAF), where they contributed to the RSAF team winning the Best Aircraft Maintenance Unit award.

ME2 Ngim Wei Long, 27, told reporters in a virtual interview from the US yesterday: "As the crew chief, I'm in charge of servicing the aircraft to ensure that they are ready for pilots to go on missions. Launching and receiving the aircraft is what I do daily throughout the exercise."

ME2 Ngim Guo Xiong, 34, added: "I'm the weapon expeditor, so my job is to prepare the ammunition... Naturally, I have to regularly coordinate with Wei Long, who is preparing the aircraft."

The two were among 100 RSAF personnel who took part in Exercise Red Flag - Nellis from March 7 to 18 at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. The RSAF also sent nine F-16s from its Peace Carvin II detachment for the exercise.

The RSAF has been participating in Exercise Red Flag since 1982. This year's exercise involved about 55 aircraft from the RSAF, Royal Saudi Air Force and the USAF.

Established in 1992, PC II is the RSAF's longest operating overseas detachment that trains with F-16C/D fighter jets.

The PC II detachment commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Jonavan Ang, described the exercise as an opportunity to enhance the RSAF's operational competencies, and provide insight into the latest tactics and technology of each country.

The 44-year-old added: "Since technology is always evolving, participating in the exercise will keep us up to date on the latest tech and shape our training. As a result, we are able to hone our capabilities to defend our motherland."

Captain Ezor Pang, 29, who pilots an F-16 fighter jet, said he felt "lucky" to be chosen as one of the mission commanders of the exercise, where he coordinated and led numerous aircraft.

"It was definitely a challenge to coordinate so many aircraft, as well as plan for a night mission, because we don't often fly such a large number of aircraft at night," he said. "Still, it was a great opportunity to work with and learn from the US and the Saudis, and show the world what we can do."