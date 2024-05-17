Engine failure forces San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight back to Changi

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner ascended to about 31,000 feet before the plane’s return to Changi Airport, according to website Aviation A2Z. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNITED AIRLINES/FACEBOOK
Michelle Chin
Updated
May 17, 2024, 01:23 PM
Published
May 17, 2024, 12:50 PM

SINGAPORE – A United Airlines flight bound for San Francisco returned to Singapore less than two hours after take-off on May 14 due to an issue with the plane’s engine.

There were no reported injuries among the 197 passengers and 14 crew members, according to the San Francisco Chronicle in a May 14 report.

Flight UA28 returned to Changi Airport and landed safely at 11.04pm on May 14, an airport spokesman said on May 17 in response to e-mail queries from The Straits Times.

The plane took off on May 14 at 9.36pm, according to global flight tracking service Flightradar24.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner ascended to about 31,000 feet (9,400m) before the plane returned to Changi Airport, according to website Aviation A2Z. The aircraft is about nine years old.

“(The) aircraft departed, (and) shortly after reported a #1 left engine failure and returned to (the) airport,” said a notice on the website of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“Post-flight inspection revealed a hole in the left engine cowling and engine case.”

There were no injuries stated in the FAA notice.

A United Airlines spokesperson told the Chronicle that the flight landed safely and all passengers disembarked without any issues.

The spokesperson added that the airline was arranging hotel accommodations and meal vouchers in Singapore for affected passengers, who would be rebooked on another flight that was due to depart on May 15 on another aircraft.

ST has contacted United Airlines for more information.

A United Airlines flight en route to San Francisco returned to Singapore on May 14 due to the plane’s engine issue. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FLIGHTRADAR24
