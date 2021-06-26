Enforcement officers step up checks at F&B outlets

Enforcement officers were out in force in Chinatown last night, at the start of the first weekend since the ban on dining in to curb the spread of Covid-19 was lifted on Monday.

Unlike safe distancing ambassadors who merely advise members of the public and business owners to adhere to safe management measures, enforcement officers have the right to issue penalties for breaches.

The Straits Times tagged along with a team of officers last night, visiting seven food and beverage (F&B) establishments within a span of more than two hours.

During that time, one business was investigated for having a group of four dining together - two more than allowed under the current rules. When ST left the location at about 9.30pm last night, statements from the patrons and staff at the outlet were still being taken.

Meanwhile, of the other six F&B establishments inspected, one was issued a warning for broadcasting a TV programme, something not permitted under current rules. Another two were advised to move their furniture further apart to prevent any breach of the 1m gap required between groups of diners.

Enforcement officers from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) - which oversees safe distancing in tourism precincts like Orchard Road, Chinatown and Little India, as well as tourism businesses - typically work in teams of five.

STB lead enforcement officer John (not his real name for operational reasons) said that prior to moving out, officers will identify the businesses they intend to visit based on feedback from the public and safe distancing ambassadors.

At each outlet, two officers typically enter first, identifying themselves and explaining the purpose of their visit, before proceeding to look for any breaches. Should these be identified, statements are then taken from patrons and/or staff, depending on the nature of the offence.

In a statement on June 18, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, which coordinates the enforcement of safe management measures across the country, said agencies would step up the enforcement of such rules when dining in is allowed to resume.

John said that this meant increasing the frequency of inspections for areas under STB's purview, but he was unable to divulge details to protect the integrity of operations.

He added that since dining in was allowed from Monday, F&B outlets inspected by STB have been generally compliant, with the rules still fresh in the minds of staff.

He also urged the public to be patient and understanding, adding that he understood that inspections can be disruptive for businesses and customers.