Enforcement beefed up to ensure crowds ring in Ox year safely

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will deploy more safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers to ensure that safe management measures are complied with at tourism businesses this Chinese New Year.

Operating capacity for attractions in Singapore remains capped at 65 per cent, and visitors are encouraged to book their slots in advance, the agency said.

Ms Jean Ng, STB's executive director for attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development, said all attractions are required to implement safe management measures such as crowd control, cleaning and disinfection, and good contact tracing capabilities.

For the first time, Jewel Changi Airport will be using a virtual queue management system at one of its more popular attractions to manage crowds during the Chinese New Year weekend. It is expecting more guests in view of the tighter home visitation rules, as well as from those out celebrating Valentine's Day on Sunday.

Visitors to its Manulife Sky Nets - Bouncing attraction can scan a QR code to receive a virtual queue number if the popular attraction is at full capacity. They can check out other attractions, shop or dine, and receive auto updates on their mobile phones of the status of the queue. They will be notified when they can enter, and will have 15 minutes to make their way to the attraction for ticketed entry.

A Jewel Changi Airport spokesman added that they will also deploy more manpower to ensure that visitors adhere to safe distancing measures.

Visitors who wish to spend their day on one of Sentosa's beaches this weekend will still need to make online reservations for entry.

A Sentosa Development Corporation spokesman added that those heading to dining establishments on the island are strongly advised to make reservations in advance.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is expecting crowds this Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors who purchased tickets to Universal Studios Singapore and the S.E.A. Aquarium through authorised agents are required to make advance reservations on the RWS website as part of the parks' capacity control measures. Walk-ins will not be permitted this weekend, a spokesman said.

Gardens by the Bay will restrict entry to its Flower Dome to 1,040 visitors per hour, and 840 per hour for the Cloud Forest. Visitors are required to reserve their time slots online before visiting.

With the River Hongbao 2021 festival being held there this year, Gardens by the Bay has doubled its front-line and security staff at ticketed attractions from yesterday to next Tuesday, said Mr Jason Koo, its director of attractions operations.

Research student Lee Wen Jie, 29, who was at the attraction on Tuesday when The Straits Times visited, said: "Everything here is under control. I can see there are staff stationed at every checkpoint and I feel safe."

Visitors at the Singapore Zoo also told ST on Tuesday that they were pleased with the safe distancing measures implemented there.

Mr Prayagmittal, 32, who goes by only one name, was at the zoo with his family. He said: "There are hand sanitisers everywhere and the washrooms are very clean."

The software engineer was also considering taking his family to Universal Studios Singapore over the long weekend, and said he is not worried about the crowds.

"Singapore is handling the situation well. I believe that even with large crowds, Universal Studios Singapore will still be able to manage it well," he said.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore, which operates the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park, declined to comment.