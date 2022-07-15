Energy industry conscious of reducing environmental impact of projects, such as Laos hydropower one: Keppel

SINGAPORE - Energy industry players have always been very "conscious and responsible" in minimising the environmental impacts of their projects, whether they are for fossil fuels or low-carbon and renewable ones, said Keppel Infrastructure chief executive Cindy Lim on Friday (July 15).

She was at a panel discussion at the Energy Innovation 2022 conference in Marina Bay Sands responding to a question on whether any environmental impact assessments will be carried out on the import of renewable energy from Laos' hydropower dams.

Keppel Electric had begun on June 23 importing up to 100 megawatts of hydropower from Laos, which is brought here using existing interconnectors under the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project.

Ms Lim added that safeguards, such as for pollution control and environmental impact, are in place for energy-related projects and the safeguards "will not change" for the Laos project, especially amid heightened international scrutiny.

Hydropower dams have long come under scrutiny by international conservation groups over their impact on biodiversity and the communities living around these structures since their construction can affect the movement of fish.

Dams can also cause the release of methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide over shorter periods.

Energy Market Authority chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun, who also spoke at the panel discussion, said such imports are valuable for Singapore as it looks to more long-term solutions, such as green hydrogen, which will take some time to be commercialised.

Therefore, while the Republic is making this transition to low-carbon resources, it can tap renewable energy resources available in the region.

This creates a win-win situation for Singapore, which can begin decarbonising its energy sector, and for regional countries to develop their renewable energy potential that has largely been untapped.