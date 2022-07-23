Energy and chemical sectors must evolve as climate change comes to the fore : Tharman

SINGAPORE - The energy and chemical sectors must prepare for fundamental changes to their businesses and jobs as climate change becomes foremost in plans and ambitions, said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Friday (July 22).

They must also gear up for an era of intense technological change, with digitalisation affecting not just businesses but every individual job, said Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

Speaking at the Rotary Engineering 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner at Marina Bay Sands, he said Singapore was "completely focused" on this transformation, adding: "We are ambitious, but we intend to upskill and continually transform our entire workforce in years to come."

Paying tribute to Rotary Engineering, which provides oil and gas infrastructure services, for the determination and self-belief of its leadership over the years, he said the company has taken steps to build new capabilities to handle new sources of energy, and created the necessary skills framework for its personnel, to take it to the next chapter.

Among its efforts, Rotary Engineering has trained its fresh engineers to take on more responsibilities as project managers by partnering with the National Centre for Excellence for Workplace Learning at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) over a 15-month period.

Over 140 rotary engineers have benefited from the program since it began in 2020.

Rotary's chairman and managing director Roger Chia Kim Piow emphasised the need for continuous training for workers.

"A skilled workforce translates to a better quality of work, safer workplace, and improved productivity."

Rotary Engineering and SIT also inked a long-term memorandum of understanding on Friday to advance students' skills in the chemicals and energy sector.