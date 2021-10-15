End of the runway for this SIA plane

A Boeing 777-200 aircraft with the registration number 9V-SQJ being dismantled at Changi Exhibition Centre yesterday.

It is one of three Singapore Airlines (SIA) planes that have been retired.

The other two are Airbus A380s with aircraft registration numbers 9V-SKH and 9V-SKG respectively.

The planes will be dismantled and stripped for parts in a process by SIA Engineering that will take two months.

This marks the first time that SIA is scrapping aircraft locally.

Usable parts from the A380s will be retained as spare parts to maintain the airline's remaining fleet of 12 A380 planes.

The remaining parts that are suitable will be repurposed under The Upcycling Project.