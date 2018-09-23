Empty bullet cartridge found in Yishun

SINGAPORE - An empty 5.56mm round, believed to have been used, was found in Yishun Street 81 on Saturday night (Sept 22).

Ammunition of this calibre is used for weapons such as the SAR-21, the main rifle carried by soldiers in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

The police said they were told about the finding at 8.09pm on Saturday.

The Straits Times understands that only one such cartridge was found and that a man in his 30s made the report after kicking the object by accident.

Local singer-songwriter Kohji Toh, 34, was not the one who alerted the police but he was at the scene at around 9pm.

He told ST he saw about 10 police officers and three police cars. While Mr Toh did not see the cartridge himself, he said the police "appeared to collect something from the cordoned-off area".

Police investigations are ongoing.