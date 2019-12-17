Emergency drill at Johor end of Woodlands Causeway on Wednesday night, travellers advised to make other plans: ICA

SINGAPORE - Travellers heading to Johor via Woodlands on Wednesday night should expect a longer travelling time.

An emergency exercise will be conducted at the Johor immigration building and bus terminal after the border crossing at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday from 10pm to midnight, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday (Dec 17).

The ICA added that it is aware of the exercise taking place at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs Immigration and Quarantine Complex and JB Sentral Bus Terminal, and it advised travellers to make alternative plans.

"Those who need to travel using the land checkpoints may wish to consider using the Tuas Checkpoint instead. ICA seeks the understanding and cooperation of all travellers," it added.