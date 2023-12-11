Embrace all, typical and untypical, in everyday lives: President Tharman

SINGAPORE - People with disabilities are individuals who are determined to live purposeful lives, just like the rest of society, and this requires a collective understanding from the wider community, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Speaking at the Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards 2023 ceremony, held at the Istana on Dec 11, President Tharman stressed that there is still much more to be done in changing mindsets among the public.

He said: “As the message on the tissue packets on our tables says, ‘Wipe away bias’. It is still an issue.”

President Tharman highlighted a commentary piece in The Straits Times two months ago, written by a mother of an autistic daughter.

The writer pointed out a common experience of parents of children with autism, or even those with other disabilities – their children are routinely stared at in public. She wrote: “My daughter is not a freak. She has autism.”

In her commentary, she also said: “‘Different’ people are our children, our parents, our siblings. They are us. They are an everyday part of our community.”

President Tharman noted that in response, another mother wrote to the newspaper’s Forum Page, recounting that she sometimes received kind remarks after explaining that her son is autistic.

Yet, others persisted in staring despite her explanations, said the forum writer. On one occasion, it prompted her to tell the person that staring does not cure autism.

President Tharman said that most people do not mean to be unkind or mean any harm when they stare at those with autism or other disabilities.

But he said that a collective effort is needed to help everyone understand, especially growing up in school, that some among those in society “will naturally be differently abled” and “some will naturally express themselves in ways that are not typical, including the way they express joy”.

“And help everyone understand that we must embrace all, typical and untypical, in our everyday lives and make them feel fully at home in the community,” he added.

There were 14 recipients of the awards, which recognise the achievements of people with disabilities in two categories.

The first is the Achievement Award, which celebrates people with disabilities who have made significant achievements in their own fields and served as an aspiration to others.

There were three winners in 2023, including para-equestrienne Laurentia Tan, who is one of Singapore’s most successful para-athletes.

The other is the Promise Award, which encourages people with disabilities who have shown promise to pursue greater heights in their areas of talent and to continue to serve the community. There were 10 recipients in 2023.