Social enterprise hawker centre stocktake must address rental, extra cost: Elim Chew

SINGAPORE - The upcoming "stocktake" of the social enterprise hawker centre model, which has come under scrutiny of late, must address the rental and extra costs that hawkers get saddled with, and how operators can help these hawkers do better.

So said entrepreneur Elim Chew, who chaired the Hawker Centres Public Consultation Panel that in 2012 first recommended the idea of social enterprises or cooperatives operating new hawker centres on a not-for-profit basis.

She called a press conference on Wednesday (Oct 24), after reports of the issues faced by hawkers at these new centres - from high costs, long working hours, low footfall to a controversial tray return system, which has since been changed to become a tray deposit system.

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor has asked the National Environment Agency (NEA) to quickly iron out the problems and to do a "stocktake" of the social enterprise model.

Specifically, some hawkers have complained of the high costs they now face to get dishes washed and tables cleaned.

Ms Chew, 52, said: "Every cost must lead to a benefit to consumers and hawkers... and for everyone up the chain and down the chain as well."

She also discussed the social enterprise model and the thinking behind it.

"I don't think it is a wrong model. I think it needs tweaking. The model has to evolve," said Ms Chew.

"It is a new model, and (it) will keep changing."

Addressing comments netizens have made on the issue, she said: "Everyone has mistaken this (recommendation's) whole intention. It is a good intention, but along the way, everybody has a different interpretation due to certain (factors)."

She explained the social enterprise model was proposed because the panel, formed in 2011, envisaged hawker centres as a community space where residents from all walks of life can freely interact, and were thinking of ways to make them "a better place".

Following past reports of hawkers under the old model reselling their leases or subletting their stalls, the panel also wanted hawker centres be run in a way to benefit Singaporeans, hence the recommendation that they be managed by social enterprises.

Asked if the current situation reflects the panel's vision, Ms Chew said some of the new hawker centres, such as Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre & Market, Yishun Park Hawker Centre and Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre, have well-planned spaces.

For example, she noted that the second level of Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre has a "hipster" hawker concept, which would help attract young hawkers.

She said: "When I went to Pasir Ris, I said wow, this is what we hoped to have."

But she addressed claims that some operators are profiteering from the new hawker centres despite running them on a "not-for-profit" basis.

She clarified: "The phrase 'not-for-profit' does not mean the operators make no profits. It means that they make 'sustainable profits', which should be ploughed back into the hawker centre - whether by making the place better, or bringing in programmes.

"Ultimately, it comes down to profit and loss," she added. "So how can we get this right?

Referring to an online petition, which has gathered more than 300 signatories, calling on NEA to abolish the new model and run the hawker centres itself, along the lines of the old model, she replied: "Then we go back to the old model, where someone can sublet their stall to other people, and (we might) have a foreigner cooking nasi padang that isn't like nasi padang, what then?"

And asked whether there should be a deadline for the issues to be solved, Ms Chew said: "You can't fix (a deadline). A hawker centre is quite a complicated thing... it is like raising a child."

But she added: "We must do it as fast as we can, so that there is no one who will suffer."