Eligible freelancers, self-employed people infected with Covid-19 to get up to $200 from NTUC

SINGAPORE - Freelancers and self-employed people affiliated to the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) who have tested positive for Covid-19 recently are now eligible for a one-time relief payout of up to $200.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Nov 11), NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said the union will show support to people whose livelihoods have been impacted by Covid-19.

Mr Ng added: "I've seen the struggles of our freelance sisters and brothers whose livelihoods are impacted by Covid-19, and understand the anxieties over the uncertainty on when we will be back to pre-pandemic times. It has been a trying time for you since early last year."

To qualify for the Covid-19 temporary relief scheme, they must be eligible members of the NTUC's Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit or NTUC-affiliated groups for such workers, and must have tested positive for the virus between Oct 11 and Dec 31.

The affiliated groups are the National Delivery Champions Association, National Instructors and Coaches Association, National Private Hire Vehicles Association, National Taxi Association and Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Singapore).

The payouts range from $50 to $200.

To collect the payout, members must provide proof of their first antigen rapid test (ART) positive result or Covid-19 test result.

Valid proof includes showing a date and time-stamped photo of their first test kit showing the applicant's positive result together with his or her photo ID.

NTUC advises applicants who test ART-positive to apply after 10 days in the event their initial self-isolation period extends beyond 72 hours.

Those who have been isolated for four days or more will need to show an electronic discharge memo from the Ministry of Health.

Eligible applicants have to be fully paid members of these associations on or before Sept 30.

The relief application must reach the association no later than 30 calendar days from the date of the first test result.

Members can refer to the Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit website or their respective association's website for more details on application.

The relief comes amid a slew of schemes to help freelancers and self-employed people cope with the slow recovery of the economy from the pandemic over the past two years.

In June, limousine and combi-bus drivers as well as delivery drivers and riders who are members of associations affiliated to NTUC received a one-off payout of up to $650.