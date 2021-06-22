Eleven people arrested for suspected illegal gambling, breaching safe distancing rules and drugs offences

SINGAPORE - Ten men and a woman, aged between 20 and 35, have been arrested for suspected illegal gambling activities, breaching safe distancing rules and other offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

All were nabbed at a residential unit at Zion Road on Friday (June 18), police said in a statement on Tuesday (June 22).

Substances believed to be controlled drugs, cash and gambling-related paraphernalia were also seized.

Police said eight of the men were found to be in possession of e-vaporisers and were referred to the Health Sciences Authority for investigations.

Under the Common Gaming Houses Act, the offence of using a place as a common gaming house is punishable with a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, and with imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years. The offence of gaming in a common gaming house is punishable with a fine not exceeding $5,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both.

Anyone breaching rules on safe distancing measures can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.

Police have reiterated that they take a serious view of all forms of illegal gambling activities and that tough enforcement will be taken against offenders in accordance with the law.

"Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities and to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously," they added.