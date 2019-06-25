Electronic appliances and 450 spectacles worth $50,000 recovered after office break-in

SINGAPORE - Stolen electronic appliances and 450 spectacles worth $50,000 were recovered by the police after arresting three men in a case of housebreaking, theft and receiving stolen property.

The police received a report on Monday (June 24) at 11.30am that suspects had broken into an office in Moonstone Lane.

Officers from the Central Police Division arrested two suspected housebreakers on the same day at 11pm in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and Hougang Street 91.

A third suspect who retained the stolen spectacle frames was arrested on Tuesday at 1.30am in Tampines Street 81.

The suspects will be charged in court on Wednesday.

Those convicted of housebreaking by night with common intention to commit theft may be liable to a jail term of between two and 14 years.