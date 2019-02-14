Power outage in some areas in central Singapore; 7 NEL stations affected but train services running normally

SINGAPORE - Electricity supply to some areas in central Singapore was disrupted on Thursday afternoon (Feb 14). The affected areas were parts of Bugis, City Hall, Marina and Somerset, SP Group said.

In a Facebook update at 3.47pm, the electricity and gas supply company said that supply has been restored to most of these locations by 1.21pm, except for Carlton Hotel. The disruption began at 1.09pm.

"Our officers were immediately deployed to the affected areas and our priority is to restore supply as safely and quickly as possible," SP Group said in an earlier post at 2.36pm.

"Our teams are carrying out works at the substation serving Carlton Hotel to restore supply as soon as possible," it said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience and understanding."

SP Group is currently investigating the cause of the outage.

Transport operator SBS Transit said in a statement that seven stations on the North East Line were affected on Thursday afternoon.

The power outage was due to a dip in the power grid network and emergency lights were turned on during the outage.

"Train services were not affected by the power outage," SBS Transit said.

However, other services such as the lifts and escalators are affected and not working.

The affected stations are HarbourFront, Outram Park, Chinatown, Clarke Quay, Dhoby Ghaut, Boon Keng and Potong Pasir, the transport operator said.

Ms Helen Teo, 50, who works in the 7-11 outlet at Clarke Quay MRT, said that the store was affected by the power outage. Only the lights and air-conditioning were working in the store.

The CCTV and fridges were still out of service at around 2.50pm, she told The Straits Times.

Mr Loh Weiwen, 36, said that the power at his office building at Beach Road had been down since 1pm. It was the same for other buildings in the area, he said, adding that the ventilation in his office was poor with the air-conditioning out of service.

The phones and toilets were also out of order, the lawyer said.

"Building management announced over the public announcement system that it is a power supply issue, and that they have contacted PUB to seek further details," Mr Loh added.

"We're just waiting for updates and no one is leaving the building, though some people are gathering on the ground floor."

Ms HanYin Lu, 36, said that all the lights in a crystal and mineral store at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station went out while she was working. She posted a video of the blackout on Facebook at 1.32pm.

The sales executive said that the blackout lasted for about 20 minutes, but the MRT gantries were still in service.

"Everyone was quite calm even though the station had a blackout," Ms Lu said.

Ms Mabeline Chea, restaurant manager at Lei Garden in Chijmes, said the power outage lasted from 1.10pm to 1.20pm.

Electrical supply to all lights, air-conditioning and kitchen power outlets were cut off at

the restaurant. There were about 450 customers at Lei Garden at 1pm, said Ms Chea.

"The customers were surprised when the lights went out, but they continued eating. Some asked if it was a Valentine's Day prank," she said.

Ms Chea added that since 10 minutes of power outage was not long, food preparation was not affected.

Additional reporting by Seow Bei Yi, Gilaine Ng and Shabana Begum