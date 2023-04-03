Electricity retailers see more demand from businesses for longer-term contracts

SINGAPORE - Electricity retailers here are seeing increased interest from businesses for longer-term electricity contracts since global gas prices began showing signs of stabilisation in March.

This also comes ahead of the discontinuation of the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme (Trecs) from May 1.

Initiated by the Energy Market Authority in December 2021 as global gas prices rocketed, the scheme provides large consumers with some respite from spiralling energy costs through monthly fixed price plans or plans with a significant fixed price component from power generation companies (gencos) and electricity retailers.

The agency is now encouraging consumers who are on Trecs or buying from the wholesale electricity market to consider retail contracts for greater price certainty.

Prices on the wholesale market change every half hour, and can go from 20 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to as high as $4.50 per kWh.

Mr James Chong, head of the commercial division at genco and electricity retailer Senoko Energy, told The Straits Times that at the peak in 2021, it had about 150 customers on Trecs.

However, this has dropped by more than 90 per cent as longer-term retail contracts are now readily available at more competitive prices, he said.

Dr David Broadstock, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Energy Studies Institute, said the wholesale market is quite frequently showing prices that are well below what Trecs would likely offer – an optimistic sign that prices have stabilised, and may even have room to fall in the coming quarters.

Mr Chong said Senoko currently offers electricity contracts that range between 12 and 36 months, and contracts that last between one and two years are the most popular among consumers.

“We are also expecting demand for retail contracts to increase, especially as customers that are currently on wholesale pool prices begin to shift away from these for more price certainty,” he added.

Mr Michael Wong, chief operating officer of Tuas Power, said the company had around 700 customers under Trecs in the first half of 2022, but almost all have since opted for one- to two-year contracts.

In total, Tuas Power serves close to 17,000 commercial and industrial consumers.

Geneco said it has had more than 600 Trecs contracts in total, with over 140 contracts in March 2021. This had dropped to fewer than 10 contracts by February 2023.

Currently, its 12-month contracts are the most popular, with the retailer providing contracts lasting up to 36 months, a spokesman for the company said.