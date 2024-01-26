Electrical fires at Yishun block result in power outage since midnight

SINGAPORE - Electricity supply to Housing Board flats in Yishun has been cut off for more than 17 hours since the wee hours on Jan 26, following electrical fires which broke out at three floors of a block.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fires at Block 443 Yishun Avenue 11 at about 12.45am.

The fire involved electricity meters in risers on the seventh, eighth and ninth floor of the block. Fires on the seventh and ninth floor had subsided before officers arrived, and the remaining flame was extinguished with a dry powder extinguisher.

A spokesperson for Nee Soon Town Council said an engineer, a contractor and utilities firm SP Group are working to restore power supply on the ground. Final stages of rectification works are ongoing as at 6.40pm.

The power outage affected a few units on each floor of the block, added the spokesperson. The town council was alerted to the incident at 2.50am.

A resident who lives on the fourth floor told Shin Min he was unable to do work due to the power outage.

He said: “As there is no Internet, I cannot work from home and the air-con cannot be turned on.”

Many residents gathered at the void deck as they waited for firefighting operations to conclude, reported the Chinese language media outlet. Medical staff provided treatment to several residents.

There were no reported injuries, said the SCDF.