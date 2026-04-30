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Electric fire stoves, also known as plasma stoves, are not eligible for Safety Mark registration and cannot be supplied in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Electric fire stoves cannot be sold in Singapore, said the Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) , which advised those who have already bought such cooking appliances to use them “at their own discretion”.

In a media reply on April 30 , the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) said that these products are also not allowed to be advertised for sale here . CCS oversees the CPSO.

This follows a circular on April 15, when the CPSO said that such stoves, also known as plasma stoves, are “not eligible for Safety Mark registration and cannot be supplied in Singapore”.

In the circular, CPSO said: “Electric fire stoves use very high electrical voltages to generate exposed plasma flame‑like effects that reach much higher temperatures than conventional gas or electric hobs.

“This introduces additional safety considerations, and the existing international standards for household cooking appliances are insufficient to adequately assess the associated risks.”

CPSO said that such appliances would fall under a category of controlled goods, and such products are required by law to be tested and certified by it . These products must then be registered and bear the Safety Mark before being sold in Singapore.

This is to minimise the risk of potential dangers such as fire, electric shocks and explosions , according to CPSO’s website.

In an earlier media reply on April 23, CCS advised consumers to purchase controlled goods only if they are affixed with a valid Safety Mark. It said the use of unregistered controlled goods carries “inherent risks” and would be at consumers’ own discretion.

CCS said it will update its safety testing and certification requirements on such stoves when there are “suitable standards that adequately address the relevant safety risks”.

It added that it is in contact with “the affected supplier to follow up on the matter”.

While CCS did not name the supplier, a check by The Straits Times on April 30 showed the website of local electric fire stove seller Egnite as undergoing “operational improvements”. Its TikTok and Instagram accounts were not accessible by the public, while its Facebook page was not available.

According to a cached description of its products, the brand said its stoves can reach temperatures of up to 1,300 deg C.

In comparison, induction hob temperatures typically range between 60 deg C and 600 deg C , according to a comparison of kitchen appliance brands here.

In response to queries, Egnite on April 24 said it had suspended local sales and marketing activities pending the necessary certifications, including the Safety Mark.

Egnite said it learnt of the CPSO circular on April 22 and had submitted relevant technical documentation and test reports to the authorities.

It added: “We remain committed to working closely with CPSO and the relevant authorities to ensure that any future introduction of this technology in Singapore is done safely, responsibly, and in full compliance with all regulatory requirements.”

It did not respond to ST’s questions about when it started selling its electric fire stoves, how many units were sold, and if those who have already bought it could ask for a refund.