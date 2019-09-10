Elections Dept puts up tender for 150 polling booths

SINGAPORE - The Elections Department is looking at acquiring at least 150 booths that look set to be used for polling, according to tender documents seen by The Straits Times.

The booths should be delivered by Oct 31, said the tender on government procurement portal GeBIZ published on Tuesday (Sept 10).

Although the documents did not say when the contract would be awarded, it said the booths have to be delivered within six weeks of the award of the contract.

Suppliers are to submit their bids through GeBIZ by next Thursday (Sept 19).

The booths are required, among other things, to consist of a vertical stand and writing table-top. Both parts should be of a uniform white colour without any patches or colour shades, added the documents.

The table top has to be 1m high and the vertical stand, 1.75m.

They have to be made of corrugated board or an equivalent board that is environmentally sustainable, said the tender documents. It must also be possible to assemble the booth in one minute.

While the tender documents stated a firm quantity of 150 sets, there is an option for another 50 to 350 booths.

The call for tender follows last Wednesday's announcement that the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee had been formed, a move which officially starts the process that could see the next general election being held in a matter of months.

The election must be held by April 2021.

The Elections Department has put up other calls for tenders in recent months.

On Aug 23, it put up a tender for the supply of computers, including laptops. Its closing date was Sept 2 and it has yet to be awarded.

In June, another was called for elections bus transportation services, including between locations such as nomination centres and polling stations. The contract was awarded to ComfortDelGro Bus.