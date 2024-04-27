Elderly woman taken to hospital after being hit by taxi in Tiong Bahru

SINGAPORE - A 65-year-old woman was taken conscious to the hospital after she was hit by a taxi at a pedestrian crossing in Tiong Bahru.

The accident happened at 12.20pm on April 26 along Bukit Ho Swee Link towards Jalan Bukit Ho Swee, the police said.

In video of the incident posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a silver taxi is seen driving towards a zebra crossing when it hits the woman.

The taxi then stops and passers-by run to help her.

The woman, who was wearing a green shirt, is seen lying on the road with a walking frame beside her.

She was later taken to the Singapore General Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The police said a 73-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations.

There have been at least two other incidents involving pedestrians at road crossings in April.

On April 16, a 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a car at a zebra crossing outside Bukit View Secondary School.

Later that week on April 21, a 37-year-old man jaywalking at a pedestrian crossing in Aljunied was also hit by a car.