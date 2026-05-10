Elderly woman rescued after being pinned under car near Jalan Besar

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More than 10 SCDF officers were seeing surrounding the vehicle involved in the accident.

SINGAPORE – An 84-year-old pedestrian was extricated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after being pinned underneath a car following an accident near Jalan Besar on May 9.

SCDF said it was alerted to the accident near Block 25 Jalan Berseh at 10.15am that day.

Its officers found the woman trapped underneath a car and freed her using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The elderly woman was later taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the police.

A photo of the rescue, published by Chinese media outlet Shin Min Daily News, shows more than 10 SCDF personnel surrounding the vehicle.

A passer-by told the newspaper that it took SCDF officers around 15 minutes to rescue the woman.

Shin Min reported that the man behind the wheel of the car was believed to be a private-hire driver. He told the Shin Min reporter that he was picking up a passenger when the accident occurred.

Police investigations are ongoing.