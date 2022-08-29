Elderly woman killed in bus accident in Tiong Bahru

SINGAPORE - An 80-year-old woman who was involved in an accident with a private bus at about 10am on Monday (Aug 29) died after she was taken to hospital.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics arrived and were seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the woman, who was lying next to a bus stop near Redhill MRT Station in Tiong Bahru Road.

The police, in response to queries, said the woman was unconscious when she was taken to the Singapore General Hospital where she subsequently died.

An eyewitness said the woman was knocked down by the bus when she was crossing the road.

The 49-year-old male bus driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death and investigations are ongoing, the police said.

The Straits Times has contacted private bus operator Sin U Lian for more information.