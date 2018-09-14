Elderly woman killed after being hit by motorcycle in Circuit Road

SINGAPORE - An 82-year-old woman died after being struck by a motorcycle in Circuit Road on Thursday night (Sept 13).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident, which occurred near Block 47 Circuit Road at around 9.20pm.

Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, and the woman were both taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

However, the woman subsequently died from her injuries.

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the woman, believed to have been a resident of the area, was crossing the road after buying food from a nearby hawker centre when the accident happened.

An eyewitness told Wanbao that the motorcyclist appeared to have lost control of his motorcycle, which later slammed into a nearby bus stop and overturned, flinging the rider onto the ground.

The report added that no one was at the bus stop at the time of the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.