Elderly woman in hit-and-run accident in Pasir Ris dies from injuries

SINGAPORE - A 68-year-old woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Pasir Ris was taken to hospital but later died after succumbing to her injuries.

The woman, a pedestrian, was allegedly knocked down by a van driver, said the police in response to queries.

The 60-year-old male driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death, the police added.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a van and a pedestrian at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 6 and Pasir Ris Drive 1 on Jan 27 at 6.05am.

The woman was conscious when she was being taken to the hospital but later died, the police said.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the woman’s daughter made an appeal to members of the public to contact her or the police if they had any details about the accident.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it arrived at the scene and took one person to Changi General Hospital.

It added that the woman’s daughter, Ms Lin Xiuyun was in Sweden when she got news of the accident from her uncle. She immediately arranged a flight back to Singapore and arrived on Jan 29. She works as a consultant and is based in Sweden.

The report said since arriving back in Singapore, Ms Lin has visited the site of the accident every day, hoping to find more witnesses who can give more details.

She told Lianhe Zaobao she had been apart from her mother for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but had plans to visit Singapore in March, before returning to Sweden in July with her.

Ms Lin also urged road users to be vigilant and to be aware of their surroundings when on the road.

Police investigations are still ongoing.