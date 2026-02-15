Elderly Singaporean man with mild dementia found in KL after 8-day search

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – An elderly Singaporean man with mild dementia who had earlier gone missing in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 7 has been found.

According to a Feb 15 post on Instagram by his son-in-law, who goes by the name of Wan, Mr Halim Yunos has been found. No details of how he was found have been revealed yet.

The 76-year-old was last seen at around 10.30pm on Feb 7 at Anggun Residences, a serviced apartment building in Kuala Lumpur’s Chow Kit district, said the Malaysian police earlier.

His family then lodged a police report on Feb 8.

Mr Halim’s family had put up pleas for information on his whereabouts on Instagram since Feb 8 and asked the public for help to locate the man. The posts attracted the attention of residents in both KL and Singapore, with Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz taking to social media to spread the word and Malaysian social activist Azhan Adnan, who is better known as Abbe Hae, stepping in to assist with the search.

Another family member, who goes by the name of Zaini Sa’ad on Facebook, had also been posting updates on his page, including details about a search mission taking place on Feb 13.

Mr Halim’s family members, who were in KL to attend a wedding, said CCTV footage showed him leaving the building they were staying in at around 1am on Feb 8.

The police received a report regarding Mr Halim’s disappearance on the morning of Feb 8, said Dang Wangi police chief Sazalee Adam.

The Straits Times has contacted the Malaysian police for information.