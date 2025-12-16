Straitstimes.com header logo

Elderly pedestrian taken to hospital after accident involving bus in Jurong East

The 77-year-old man was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

SINGAPORE – A 77-year-old man was taken to hospital on Dec 15 after he was involved in an accident with an SBS Transit bus in Jurong East.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Jurong East Central and Jurong Gateway at 10.45am on Dec 15.

The elderly pedestrian was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A 65-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing, added the police.

SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said: “We are sorry that this has happened and our priority is on the well-being of the pedestrian.

“We are in contact with his family to express our care and concern and extend assistance and support as best we can. We do wish him a speedy recovery.”

Mrs Wu added that SBS Transit is assisting the police in their investigations.

