Elderly man killed in accident with minibus in Woodlands; driver arrested

SINGAPORE - An 80-year-old man died in an accident with a minibus while he was crossing Woodlands Avenue 3 on Wednesday evening (Sept 26).

The 58-year-old minibus driver has been arrested, the police said on Thursday, in response to media queries.

The police were alerted to the accident involving a minibus and a pedestrian in Woodlands Avenue 3 towards Woodlands Avenue 5 at about 5.45pm.

The 80-year-old pedestrian was unconscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The Straits Times understands that the man was making his way across the pedestrian crossing, while the minibus was travelling straight at the time.

Photos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp show the aftermath of the accident, with the man lying on the road and several onlookers standing nearby.

A witness told Stomp that a few motorcyclists had stopped to help the man, who was lying motionless on the road. She added that she immediately called for an ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.