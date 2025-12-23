Elderly man killed, driver arrested after accident in Bukit Batok

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A 79-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident in Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 on Dec 22.

SINGAPORE – A 61-year-old motorist has been arrested after an accident in Bukit Batok on Dec 22 that killed an elderly pedestrian.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian in Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, towards Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, at about 5pm on Dec 22 .

The authorities said a 79-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A 61-year-old man was arrested for driving without due care and attention, causing death , said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

There were 3,818 traffic accidents resulting in injuries and deaths in the first half of 2025, figures released by the Traffic Police showed. This was an 8.9 per cent increase from the first half of 2024.

“Accidents involving vulnerable road users, particularly elderly pedestrians and motorcyclists, continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic fatalities and injuries,” the Traffic Police said in its midyear traffic report.

In the first half of 2025, there were 116 accidents involving elderly pedestrians, up from 98 in the first half of 2024.

Deaths of elderly pedestrians from accidents more than doubled to 15 in the first half of 2025, from six in the first half of 2024.