Elderly hoarder promises to clean up flat after fire

SINGAPORE - A 78-year-old hoarder accidentally caused a fire in her crowded Jalan Besar unit on Tuesday morning (Nov 26).

The elderly woman, who escaped from the fire unscathed with the help of her neighbours, has promised to now clean up the flat, said Ms Denise Phua, an MP for Jalan Besar GRC.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at Block 8 French Road at about 8.10am.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, the SCDF spokesman said.

When The Straits Times visited the flat on Tuesday evening, the front door of the unit was open, and piles of burnt rubbish and other possessions strewn across the floor could be seen.

The woman, meanwhile, was resting in a unit next door.

When approached, she said she was not feeling well and declined to be interviewed.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, however, reported that the woman said she was lighting some incense sticks to pray when she knocked over a candle, causing the fire.

She added that she tried to put out the fire with a pail of water, but it spread quickly. She tried to find her way out of the flat, but the smoke from the fire hindered her vision.

The woman, who has lived in the flat for at least 42 years, said she then screamed for help, and her neighbours went to help her.

Ms Phua said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the Central Singapore Community Development Council and grassroots emergency funding helped to replace some basic furnishing in the replacement rental flat which she is now staying in.

"Aunty who last refused help to clear her many barang barang now promises to do so," said the MP, who also thanked the SCDF, Housing Board, Jalan Besar Town Council staff, Senior Activity Centre staff and Residents' Committee volunteers for their help.