Eight seniors aged 72 and up dead; 1,810 new cases in community

Eight Singaporeans aged between 72 and 90 have died from complications due to Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They comprise five Singaporean men and three Singaporean women, six of whom were unvaccinated. One was partially vaccinated, and another was inoculated against the virus, MOH said in its daily update.

The latest deaths bring the total number of people who have died of Covid-19 this month to 38, compared with 18 last month.

It was the tenth straight day deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

So far, 93 people in Singapore have died because of the virus.

There were 2,268 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore yesterday.

Of these, 1,810 are in the community and 448 are among dormitory residents.

The local cases include 510 seniors who are above the age of 60.

The remaining 10 are imported cases, and they were already placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore

Seven of them were detected on arrival, while three developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

The latest figures come a day after the number of new cases surpassed the 2,000 mark to hit 2,236.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 94,043.

New clusters also emerged at several dormitories.

Ten cases were added to the Kian Teck Dormitory cluster in Jurong West, taking its total to 60, MOH said.

There was also a new cluster at the nearby Kian Teck Hostel off Pioneer Road North, which had six new cases for a total tally of 49.

Seven cases were added to the Tuas South Dormitory cluster, bringing its total to 22.

There is no evidence of transmission in the dormitories spreading outside, said MOH.

Meanwhile, the cluster at Man Fatt Lam Elderly Joy Day Centre had three more cases for a total of 16.

Two new cases were also added to the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre cluster, which now has 127 cases.

Two cases were added yesterday to the cluster at My Little Campus - a pre-school in Yishun - which now has a total of 50 cases.

MOH said there are now 1,335 cases warded in hospital - 10 more than on Tuesday.

Among them are 197 patients who need oxygen supplementation, down from 209 the day before.

There are also 34 people in critical condition in the intensive care unit, up from 30 on Tuesday.

Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 192 are above the age of 60.

Nearly 4.5 million people, or 82 per cent of the population, are fully vaccinated under Singapore's vaccination programme.