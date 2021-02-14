Eight new cases in community over the past week

Singapore has recorded eight new cases of Covid-19 in the community over the past week, up from only one in the previous seven days. Five of the eight cases were unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

It added that there were nine new cases yesterday, all of which were imported. None was from the community or from the workers' dormitories.

Eight of the nine imported cases were foreign domestic workers, who arrived from India, Indonesia and Myanmar. The ninth person infected was a work pass holder who arrived from Russia.

They tested positive while serving their stay-home notice after arriving in Singapore.

The MOH said that of the 111 confirmed cases reported between Feb 7 and yesterday, 52 have had a positive serology test - which indicates they may have been infected in the past. Thirty have tested negative, and 29 serology test results are pending.

The ministry said it would continue to closely monitor the number of cases, and infections detected through its surveillance programme.

Meanwhile, 35 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total to 59,589.

Thirty-four are in hospital, one is in intensive care, and 119 are recovering in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.