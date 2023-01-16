Eight injured in accident on PIE, including 1-year-old child

SINGAPORE – Eight people, including a one-year-old child, were injured in an accident involving a van, car and motorcycle on Sunday morning. The accident happened on the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi, before Lornie Road.

An eyewitness told Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao that a van hit a motorcycle before hitting the car, and added that passengers were trapped in the back seats of the car. The passengers were subsequently rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The police were alerted to the accident at 9.43am; the SCDF was also alerted at about 9.45am.

Three passengers in the car, aged 29 to 69, were taken by the SCDF to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Another five people were assessed for minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital. The five were the 46-year-old male van driver, the 26-year-old female motorcyclist, the 34-year-old male car driver and two of his passengers (aged 27 and one).

Police investigations are ongoing.