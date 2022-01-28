Eight heritage businesses part of Little India's Street Corner Heritage Galleries

1. Jothi Store and Flower Shop

1 Campbell Lane

Opened in 1960 as a small shop selling sundry goods, Jothi Store and Flower Shop now operates out of a five-storey building to provide cultural and everyday items to the community, including floral garlands to fulfil the needs of those heading to nearby Hindu mosque for prayers.

2. Ani Mani

73 Serangoon Road

Gold and jewellery shop Ani Mani opened in 1948 to provide the community with traditional jewellery like the thali, or wedding pendant. Their customers also buy gold jewellery for other purposes such as investment, religious ceremonies or for family heirlooms.

3. Thandapani Co

124 Dunlop Street

Opened in the 1960s , Thandapani Co offers spice grinding and provides custom blends of Indian spices to customers. Other than serving individuals, the store sells spices to restaurants and chains.

4. SIS Premium Meats

20 Buffalo Road

Meat supplier SIS Premium Meats started out as a mutton stall in the old Tekka Market in 1953, and then expanded into wholesale distribution to other wet markets and restaurants. The company's scope has since expanded to include chicken and seafood.

5. Haniffa Textiles

60 Serangoon Road

Haniffa Textiles started out as a small roadside stall along Campbell Lane in 1962, and sold lighter Japan-made nylex saris for everyday use in its early days, but brought in fancier saris as preferences and spending habits of local Indian women changed.

6. Ananda Bhavan

58 Serangoon Road

One of the oldest Indian vegetarian restaurants in Singapore, Ananda Bhavan was set up in 1924, serving affordable meals for labourers. Now, the shop has opened more outlets and offers vegan-friendly and fusion dishes.

7. Komala Vilas

76-78 Serangoon Road

Opened in 1947, Komala Vilas offers Indian vegetarian food and was the first restaurant in Little India to offer air-conditioned dining on the second floor in the 1950s. The restaurant also expanded their menu and included a Punjabi dish, Bhatura, in the 1970s.

8. The Banana Leaf Apolo

48 Serangoon Road

The Banana Leaf Apolo is well-known for upholding the tradition of serving food on banana leaves since it was opened in 1974. The restaurant is also known for its fish head curry, and now has four other outlets.