EGO strawberry swiss rolls recalled after high levels of sorbic acid found in them

SINGAPORE - Strawberry-flavoured swiss rolls from EGO have been recalled due to the high levels of sorbic acid in the product.

Levels of the acid exceeded the maximum limit stated in the Singapore’s food regulations, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday.

Sorbic acid is a permitted food additive that is used for preservation purposes, and is unlikely to pose any adverse health effects.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, SFA said that since Friday, importer Kee Wee Hup Kee Food Manufacture has been instructed to recall the product as a precautionary measure. The recall is ongoing.

It added that consumers who have bought the product and are concerned about health implications should not consume it.

“Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries,” said SFA.