Eggs from Malaysia recalled after SFA detects bacteria

Eggs from the Lay Hong Berhad Layer Farm Jeram in Malaysia have been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after it detected the presence of bacteria that can cause food-borne illness.

SFA has directed several importers to recall the eggs, with the farm code "CES008" on them, after discovering the presence of Salmonella enteritidis (SE), which may cause illness if food is consumed raw or undercooked. The importers are Ang Seng Eggs Supplier, Dasoon, Heng Guan Food Industrial and Lam Leng Trading.

"The farm is also suspended and SFA will lift the suspension only when the farm has rectified the SE contamination issue," the agency said in a statement.

The Malaysian authorities said yesterday that they are monitoring the situation.

The bacteria can be present inside the egg and on its shell, and SFA advised those who have already bought these eggs to cook them thoroughly before consumption, as heat destroys the bacteria.

SE can survive in raw and undercooked eggs and may cause foodborne illness, said SFA. Symptoms include diarrhoea, fever and nausea. Said SFA: "While we cannot tell if eggs are contaminated just by looking at it, we can reduce the risk of SE infection by ensuring that eggs are cooked thoroughly until the egg white and yolk are solid, and practising proper hygienic practices to prevent cross-contamination with other food".

While SE infection typically subsides within a week in most people, it can cause serious infection in vulnerable groups. Those who have eaten the eggs and are unwell should seek medical attention.

Yesterday, Malaysia's Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry said it is monitoring the situation and assessing the impact on egg supply in the domestic market, in collaboration with Malaysia's Veterinary Services Department and Health Ministry.