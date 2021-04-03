Eggs from Poland distributed to coffee shops as part of Easter celebrations, show of solidarity

SINGAPORE - Eggs, a symbol of renewal and vitality, are inseparable from Easter celebrations around the world, used as ingredients in dishes or as part of traditions linked to the Christian festival.

Ahead of Easter Sunday (April 4), eggs from Poland were distributed to stall operators at five coffee shops in Canberra on Saturday.

The donation is a token of solidarity and a gesture of support for the food and beverage industry, said Ambassador of Poland to Singapore Magdalena Bogdziewicz.

"Sharing the egg wedges at the Easter table with loved ones is an old Polish tradition, a sign of best wishes of strength and hope," she explained.

"There is no better occasion and no better way for me to say 'thank you' to local businesses that cater to Polish citizens living in Singapore."

Easter celebrations in Poland often involve painting hard-boiled eggs, which are called pisanki. Traditionally, eggs were boiled in onion skins to dye them red.

Saturday's donation drive was conducted by Ms Bogdziewicz and Sembawang GRC MP Lim Wee Kiak, who is also chairman of the Singapore-Poland Parliamentary Friendship Group.

It is part of a larger effort to donate over 10,000 fresh Polish eggs to residents and small businesses in Singapore, by the Embassy of Poland and Canberra grassroots organisations. Over 9,000 eggs have been given out so far. The move is supported by Polish egg producer Fermy Wozniak and local egg importer and distributor Dasoon Eggs.

Dr Lim noted that eggs from Poland have become an example of Singapore's successful endeavours to diversify its food sources.



Over 9,000 eggs have been given out so far. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Singapore's first imports of eggs from Poland arrived on June 5, 2020, amid global supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Other exports from Poland to Singapore since include frozen vegetables, dairy products, baking goods and fish.

"I believe this timely gesture, responding to the needs of the residents, will positively affect the local constituency and at the same time, underscore the value of cooperation with Poland," said Dr Lim.

"I am confident that we are able to keep that momentum in our bilateral ties going."