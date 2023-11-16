Egg importer fined $7,500 for failing to get imports inspected by SFA

SINGAPORE: A food importing firm and its director have been fined $7,500 each for not getting their egg imports inspected by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Heng Guan Food Industrial failed to arrange for SFA’s inspection, examination, and certification of six hen egg consignments imported between October 2022 and January 2023.

On all those occasions the firm had gone on to process and sell those eggs, said the SFA in a statement on Thursday.

The firm’s director Seah Tze Kwang was also fined $7,500 for failing to prevent the offence from being committed.

Importers of hen eggs in Singapore must arrange for these products to be “inspected, examined, and certified by an authorised examiner before it is sold, distributed, or exported”, said the SFA. Eggs found to be unfit for human consumption will be seized and disposed.

Those found guilty of failing to arrange for such inspections will be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to six months, or given both punishments.