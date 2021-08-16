Efforts to protect historical lighthouses from climate change

With a combined age of more than 41/2 centuries, three Singapore lighthouses - on Sultan Shoal, Pulau Satumu and Pedra Branca - have helped safeguard navigation, and they are now getting their own protection.

With climate change and rising sea levels threatening coastal cities, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is taking precautions to ensure that these maritime stalwarts will remain operational in the long term.

It will be conducting an engineering study to assess whether the three lighthouses can stand up to the challenges posed by climate change and wave impact.

A spokesman told The Straits Times that there is no immediate risk of rising sea levels to these three lighthouses, based on the water levels recorded.

He added that the study will examine the potential risks and recommend mitigation measures.

The predicted effects of sea-level rise and storm surges will be assessed for various time periods - by 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050 and 2100.

"As projections of the rise in sea levels may change with time, mitigation measures will be developed early and enhanced progressively to enable flexibility in addressing the risks at periodic intervals indicated in the study."

MPA's move comes amid a separate series of studies focusing on protecting mainland Singapore's 200km coast from sea-level rise. Four studies have been announced - one each for the City-East Coast stretch and Jurong Island, and two for the north-west.

The three lighthouses have also been in the spotlight in recent months, with some heritage enthusiasts calling for them to be conserved.

Between June 24 and July 10, ST published six forum letters on maritime heritage, with most of the writers suggesting that more could be done to promote the icons.

Horsburgh Lighthouse on Pedra Branca began operations in 1851, while Raffles Lighthouse on Pulau Satumu started in 1855.

Mr Kuet Ee Yoon, co-founder of the Singapore Maritime Heritage Interest Group, suggested that these two lighthouses should be nominated as Unesco World Heritage sites.

In response, MPA and the National Heritage Board said there are no plans to do so for these two lighthouses, nor for the one on Sultan Shoal which was built in 1895.

MPA has made efforts to secure Singapore's maritime heritage, including keeping the structures in the lighthouses in their original state, and retaining equipment that were superseded by technology.