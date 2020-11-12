Edwin Tong is Chinese Community Liaison Group's new chairman

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong has been appointed the head of a group tasked with strengthening relations between the Government and the Chinese community, as well as boosting cooperation among various Chinese groups.

Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law, takes over as chairman of the Chinese Community Liaison Group (CCLG) from Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung today.

The CCLG was set up in 2000 to strengthen the Government's relationship with Chinese community organisations and to deepen its understanding of the Chinese community.

The Prime Minister's Office announced Mr Tong's appointment by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a statement yesterday.

PM Lee said in the statement: "Minister Edwin Tong is well positioned to further engage the Chinese community. Much synergy exists between his current portfolio and the needs of the Chinese community.

"In the course of fostering a cohesive multiracial and multi-religious community in Singapore, Edwin will also be able to deepen the engagement of arts and cultural groups, as well as religious and youth groups in the Chinese community."

Mr Lee added that he is "confident that under Edwin's stewardship, the CCLG will continue to strengthen the ties between the Government and the Chinese community".

Mr Ong, who has held the post since August 2017, will continue to serve as an adviser to the CCLG.

He first joined the group as a member in 2015.

Mr Lee thanked Mr Ong in the statement, saying: "Over the last three years, Ye Kung has broadened CCLG's reach, from traditional clans and associations, to also literary, alumni associations, arts and cultural groups.

"It is a lot of hard work by the entire team, which is necessary to strengthen the ties and mutual understanding between people and Government. Ye Kung has built strong personal and institutional ties across the community."