World's No. 1 Swiss hospitality management school to open its first international campus outside Switzerland in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Switzerland's Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne (EHL), dubbed the Harvard for hospitality management education, is setting up its first international campus outside its home country in Singapore.

The renowned Lausanne-based school, which is consistently ranked No. 1 in the field by university rankings, will open the doors to its campus here in 2021. The location of the campus is yet to be confirmed.

But students wanting to pursue the four-year Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management programme can start next year in Lausanne before transferring to the Singapore campus. At a steady state, the school in Singapore will take in 160 students a year.

The degree will cost 110,000 Swiss Francs (S$151,000) over four years, about five times more than the hospitality management degree offered by the Singapore Institute of Technology. The Singapore tuition fees are similar to the fees for international students in Lausanne.

Founded in 1893, EHL has 25,000 graduate alumni worldwide. Scholarship opportunities for Swiss or Singaporean students are being evaluated and further information will be given at a later date.

EHL took the top position in the 2019 QS World University ranking for Hospitality & Leisure Management Universities, after celebrating its 125th anniversary and earning the extremely-sought-after Michelin star for its educational restaurant on campus.

The school said it has received the EduTrust certification needed by private education institutions in Singapore to offer its Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management course in the Republic.

It will offer the same internationally recognised Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management degree offered at the EHL campus in Lausanne.

EHL group chief executive officer Michel Rochat, who was in Singapore on Monday (Nov 4), said the school began searching for a campus in the Asia-Pacific region to address an increased demand from students for international exposure and know-how.

He noted that while global demand for hospitality professionals continued to grow, Asia was the fastest growing market and continued to show a strong need for talent. Singapore was selected as the preferred location for EHL's first international campus outside Switzerland, thanks to its stringent educational quality standards, quality of life, stability, attractiveness to students and values, he added.

On what was exceptional about the hospitality programmes offered by EHL, he said: "Switzerland remains an example in terms of academic excellence, competitiveness and innovation. EHL's programmes instil the right mix of industry know-how, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit."

Industry experts say EHL continues to draw students from far and wide, both for its sheer breadth of experience and for the powerful role of its well-connected alumni in offering a seamless connection to work opportunities across the globe.

A spokesman for the Singapore Institute of Technology said the university takes in 150 students a year. Its hospitality management degree course is one of the most popular, with about eight students vying for one place.