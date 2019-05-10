What do 19-year-olds want?

SINGAPORE - By some definitions, the 19-year-olds or those born in 1999, are the last cohort of the millennial generation. By other definitions, they already fall in to the Generation Z, aka, iGen - those born between 1996 and 2010 - because the Internet and smartphones have defined many of their experiences thus far.

The Straits Times, in partnership with the Singapore University of Social Sciences, decided to study 19-year-olds to understand who they are, how they view the world and what they want out of life.

The survey carried out last year, between August and November, had 1,056 respondents from that age group.

They are a generation shaped by the smartphone and by the concomitant rise of social media. Hence, they were asked about their usage of mobile phones, laptops and various forms of media.

The survey also sought to understand their views on various issues, including political ones - from Section 377A, the law that criminalises gay sex, to whether the race of a Prime Minister should matter. Their responses give us a window into their views and provide some clues about where this generation might be headed.

